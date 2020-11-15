Top legislator attends great national solidarity festival in Yen Bai

On the occasion, Quang Minh received the certificate recognising a new-style rural commune.

Addressing the event, Ms. Ngan underlined difficulties and obstacles facing the country in the year, including impacts posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.

She highlighted great value and strength of the solidarity spirit among people in the face of difficulties and challenges, affirming that the strength of the great national unity bloc has always been one of the most important resources for the entire Party, army and people to overcome all difficulties, contributing to successfully implementing the national renewal and development cause.

With determination and efforts of the whole political system, the solidarity and unanimity of the people and enterprises, Vietnam has achieved respectable results in the year, she said.

The top legislator expressed her delight at breakthrough socio-economic development of Yen Bai.

She praised Quang Minh commune for its achievements in new-style rural area building when it met all 19 criteria in order to receive the title of new-style rural commune.

NA Chairwoman Ngan spoke highly of the commune authorities’ efforts in improving the material and spiritual life of locals, with the rate of poor households dropping to 4.63 percent.

She urged the Fatherland Front and organisations of Quang Minh commune in particular, and Van Yen district and Yen Bai province in general to strengthen solidarity, promoting the spirit of competition and creativity among the people, as well as striving to achieve the title of advanced new-style rural commune in the future.

She expressed her hope that Yen Bai will have more communes and districts recognised as new-style rural areas in the time to come.

Yen Bai, which is home to a number of ethnic minority groups, has 70 out of 150 communes recognised as new-style rural areas, and two out of nine districts completing the target in 2019.

Meanwhile, 50 percent of communes in Van Yen district have so far met the criteria to receive the title of new-style rural communes.

Vietnamplus