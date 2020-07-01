Top legislator receives Japanese ambassador

The host leader reiterated that Vietnam always views Japan as a leading and long-term partner and wishes to join hands with Japan to intensify their Extensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia.



She noted bilateral relations have been thriving with high political trust in the recent past. Their cooperation has become increasingly substantive in all spheres, from politics, security-defence, economy, trade, investment, tourism and labour to people-to-people exchange.



Problems in the implementation of big projects funded with Japan’s ODA capital have been actively settled, she added.



Chairwoman Ngan appreciated the active role of the Vietnam-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group and the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance in enhancing ties between the countries’ legislative bodies, thus greatly contributing to overall connections.



For his part, Ambassador Yamada Takio voiced his delight at frequent exchanges between the two parliaments and highlighted the considerable role of each country’s parliament in international activities.



He also congratulated the Vietnamese NA on ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), the law on investment under the public-private partnership format, along with Resolution 52 on changing the form of investment in some sections of the North-South Expressway project, which he said are very important since they are related to businesses’ activities.



The NA leader noted during the law making process, the Vietnamese parliament always take into account opinions of the people, experts and embassies in order to issue laws that suits Vietnam and international practices.



The Japanese Ambassador also congratulated Vietnam on bringing COVID-19 under control, saying that following this success, foreign investors will pay great attention to the country.



Vietnam is working hard to recover its economy after the pandemic, and Japan is ready to resume labour cooperation so that Vietnamese apprentices can continue going to work in Japan, he added.