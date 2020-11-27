Top legislator visits Soc Trang province

The delegation visited the Tai Kim Anh seafood processing company at the An Nghiep industrial park, which is now employing 2,500 workers and exporting its products to 20 countries and territories worldwide, including those in Europe, Japan, the US, Canada, and the Republic of Korea. Its exports reeled in US$78 million last year and are projected to hit $90 million this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.



The top legislator lauded the firm’s efforts to overcome pandemic-related difficulties, in particular ensuring workers keep their jobs. She expects it will expand production, diversify products, export to more markets, and generate more jobs.

She also toured a production centre for ST25 fragrant rice in My Xuan district. Developed by a group of Soc Trang-based agricultural engineers led by Ho Quang Cua, former deputy director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the variety won a prize for best rice in the world in 2019 and is now produced in many provinces in the delta, with Bac Lieu, Ca Mau, and Kien Giang joining Soc Trang.

Regarding Cua’s aspiration to put ST25 under State management, Ngan said she will make a recommendation on the matter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for further submission to the Prime Minister.

The research needs to be acknowledged, Ngan stressed.

She also asked local authorities to create favourable conditions for scientists to work and make quality products like ST25 and prevent the sale of fake ST25 rice in the market.

The same day, Ngan visited Heroic Vietnamese Mother Truong Thi Dan and Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Major General Le Hoang Suong in Chau Thanh district. She also went to the Som Rong Khmer Pagoda in Soc Trang city’s Ward 5.