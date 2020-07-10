Top Vietnamese, Cambodian leaders hold phone talks

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Prime Minister Hun Sen discussed issues regarding the relations between the two nations during their phone talks on July 9.



The top Vietnamese leader lauded the Cambodian government’s management, and the solidarity of the Cambodian people in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and in socio-economic development.



He thanked Cambodia for its close coordination with Vietnam within the bilateral framework as well as the ASEAN cooperation framework, and suggested the two countries tighten their cooperation in the pandemic combat, while maintaining border trade.



As for the issue relating to people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia, the Party and State leader expressed his hope that Cambodia will continue to create favourable conditions for them to stabilise their lives in the country, thus contributing to the development of Cambodia and enhancing the bilateral ties.



For his part, Hun Sen congratulated Vietnam on successfully organising the 36th ASEAN Summit in the form of a teleconference, saying Cambodia will actively support Vietnam’s ASEAN and AIPA 41 Chairmanship in 2020 and non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021.



The Cambodian leader said he believes that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Vietnamese people will reap new, greater achievements in the renewal process, and successfully organise the 13th National Party Congress.



Praising Vietnam’s efforts and successes in the fight against COVID-19, he thanked Vietnam for sharing its experience with and supporting Cambodia in this sphere.



Cambodia will continue to create conditions for people of Vietnamese origin to settle in the country, he pledged.



Both leaders spoke highly of the intensive and extensive development of the cooperation between the two Parties and the two countries across areas, bringing practical interests to people of the countries.



They agreed to continue joining hands in implementing joint statements and agreements, along with preparing for the 18th meeting of the Vietnam-Cambodia Joint Committee, and the 11th meeting on cooperation and development between border provinces of Vietnam and Cambodia when possible.



The leaders also consented to take specific measures to remove difficulties to boost economic ties sustainably.



They shared the view on the historical significance of the signing of two documents recognising the achievements of land border demarcation and marker planting, and concurred to push ahead with necessary procedures to put the documents into place.



The two sides will also continue negotiations to deal with the remaining border work, thus building a common border line of peace, stability, cooperation and development.

They will closely and effectively coordinate and support each other in regional and international issues, especially within the ASEAN cooperation framework and ASEAN-led mechanisms, the UN, the WTO, the ASEM and Mekong Sub-region cooperation mechanisms.