Torrid weather forecast in Central, Southern regions from March to May

Under influence of Enso phenomenon, average temperatures in the country will be 0.5-1.5 degree higher than the same period in previous years. Salt intrusion will take place sooner than usual and penetrate further inland at estuaries in the Central region.

Following the Southern region, the Central region will enter a wave of scorching heat causing large scale drought and water shortage. Currently, water level in rivers in the Central region and the Central Highlands is 40-80 percent lower than that during the same period last year.

According to the National Hydro Meteorological Forecasting Center, under influence of a northern low pressure trough in combination with a western low pressure zone which has developed and expanded eastward, provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue have suffered wide spread torrid weather with temperatures swinging from 35-38 degrees Celsius and over 38 degrees in places. Partial hot and sultry condition has occurred in the Northwestern region with the mercury soaring from 35-37 degrees.

On March 10, the hot and muggy weather is forecast to abate in the Central Highlands and the Mekong Delta but still popular in the Mid-Central region.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Ngoc Thanh