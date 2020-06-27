Tra Vinh prioritizing traffic investment

The Province is pouring more money to build roads to reduce the geographic distance with other provinces



The Province has been using its state budget and the government’s financial support to build basic infrastructure. Specifically, construction of Long Duc Industrial Park has been completed and many investors have registered to locate in the park. The Dinh An Economic Zone has been planned as one of 16 coastal economic zones and one of the two in the Mekong delta region.

Additionally, the national highways 53, 53 B, 54, and 60 play a significant role in connecting the province with other provinces in the region.

Noticeably, most communes have built roads leading to the province’s downtown. The road 915 from Co Chien Bridge to Long Binh Bridge for the first phase has been opened to the traffic while the second phase from Long Binh Bridge to the path 914 is scheduled to finish this year. The road plays an important role in connecting Tra Vinh Downtown with the national highway 60 leading to provinces Ben Tre , Tien Giang, Long An, and HCMC.

The province authority has granted business registration and permits to five projects with total investment of more than VND5.3 trillion including TV. Pharm hi-tech pharmaceuticals, wind farms V1-2 and V1-3, petroleum storage and gast warehouse facility.

Moreover, it has signed memorandum of understanding of 19 projects with registered initial capital of over VND205.596 billion.

Of 368 projects in the province, 40 are foreign-invested project with total registered capital of US$3.1 billion and 328 local-invested projects with capital of VND106,997 billion.

By SGGP staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy