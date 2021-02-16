Traffic accidents down in all three criteria during Tet holiday

The department's statistics showed that there were 182 road accidents nationwide during the period, killing 109 and injuring 123 others, down 16 cases (8.08 percent), 24 deaths (18.05 percent) and 51 injured victims (29.31 percent).

Specifically, 106 lost their lives and 123 others were wounded in 179 road accidents. One was dead in a railway accident and two others died in two inland waterway accidents.

Two especially serious traffic accidents happened in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai and the southern province of Binh Dinh during the holiday, leaving seven dead and three others injured.

Traffic police dealt with 16,758 violators of road traffic rules, collecting total fines of over VND17 billion (US$739,000). Up to 101 automobiles and 5,642 motorbikes were seized while 1,930 driving licenses were revoked. Drink driving was a common violation.

On waterway, 458 violation cases were found with a fine of VND490 million.

Vietnamplus