Traffic accidents kill 133, injure 174 during Tet

The number of accidents represented a decrease of 10.8 percent, while the numbers of deaths and injured people fell by nearly 5 percent and 17.9 percent compared to the same period last year.



The traffic accidents mainly occurred on the road, with only one accident reported on waterways, causing one death. There were no reports of rail accidents.



Also during the holidays, traffic police dealt with more than 19,900 violations of traffic rules, imposing fines worth VND 19.3 billion.



To minimise traffic accidents and ensure traffic safety at the end of the Tet holidays and New Year festivals, the Ministry of Public Security has ordered the heads of police departments in provinces and cities to take drastic measures to prevent traffic congestion and accidents on roads that lead to festival sites.



Traffic police were told to focus on preventing traffic congestion at toll booths and gateways to major cities including Hanoi and HCMC, the ministry said.



In other localities, traffic police were required to patrol major traffic routes, especially national highways and expressways, to deal with drink driving, driving in the wrong lane, driving without helmets and carrying more people than permitted, the ministry said.



On inland waterways, safety conditions for passengers must be checked, especially in areas with rivers where festivals were taking place.



Additionally, traffic police departments in localities had to process complaints on violations relating to traffic congestion and carrying more passengers than permitted, the ministry said.



