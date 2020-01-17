The news was released at a press brief yesterday about implementation of the Prime Minister’s instruction No. 03/CT-TTg on increasing alcohol prevention amongst drivers and the Government’s decree No. 100/2019 on administrative fine in road and railway violations.



The new law, which took effect on January 1, stipulates that driving while having over 0.8 milligrams of alcohol in a liter of breath is punishable by VND30-40 million ($1,300-1,725) in fines and 22-24 months of driver’s license revocation.

Moreover, alcohol-related traffic accidents decreased substantially and fatal accidents, mortality and injured people dipped dramatically, as said Major General Le Xuan Duc.

Specifically, from January 1 to 15, the country had 322 traffic accidents killing 249 people and injuring 158 others.

Compared to the two previous weeks, the number of accident fell by 31 cases and the number of killed people also decreased by 38. Additionally, during two past weeks, there has been no alcohol-related accidents took place in the country.

Viet – Duc ( Vietnam- German ) Hospital announced the number of patients under the influence of alcohol admitted in the hospital dropped by 10 percent.

Traffic police informed that they have handled 6,279 drivers under the influence of liquor collecting more than VND21 billion (US$ 909,836). Several provinces imposed a fine of VND20 million up on drunk drivers.

According to the National Traffic Safety Committee, the Government’s decree has received positive response from the society though it has taken effect for two weeks.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong