Traffic law violators can pay fines online

At present, the only localities that allow online fine payments are Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Da Nang and Binh Thuan.



Speaking at a meeting this week, head of the Department of Administrative Procedures Control under the Government Office Ngo Hai Phan said that the online payments for traffic fines had been trialled in the five localities since March 13.

So far this year, 6,100 people have visited the national public service portal dichvucong.gov.vn to pay their fines, but only 170 were able to access the system, and just five were able to complete payments.

Also since March 13, motorbike and automobile owners in HCM City and Hanoi have been able to pay registration fees online.

Phan said owners who paid fees on the national public services portal received e-invoices from commercial banks, but some traffic police agencies did not accept them as proof of payment and wanted paper invoices.

Vietcombank was the first bank to trial online payments, followed by Vietinbank and Agribank.

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong said people were opting for online services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the ministry would speed up communication so that both police and road users were aware of the online payment option.

The General Department of Taxation plans to provide computers and advice at tax offices for people to pay their taxes online.

Chairing the meeting, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said COVID-19 offered both challenges and opportunities for Vietnam to speed up digitalisation, trade and public administration online.

He also thanked the Ministry of Transport, Traffic Police Department, commercial banks and online payment brokers such as e-wallet MOMO and VNPay for promoting online payments.