Traffic police successfully escorts woman in labor in HCMC

When the car was crossing Thu Thiem Tunnel on the HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway, the woman went into labor.



Thanh drove towards the Nguyen Tri Phuong overpass where he saw two traffic officers on duty. He stopped to explain the situation and asked to be escorted to a hospital.

The two policemen immediately took the lead and guided Thanh’s vehicle to the University Medical Center.

According to Thanh, both the mother and child are healthy.

On the same evening, District 5 Police confirmed the two officers who successfully opened the path for the car were captains Nguyen Trung Hieu and Do Huynh Trung Quan of the district’s traffic police and public order squad.

By Chi Thach - Translated by Thao Nhien