Traffic safety year 2021 launched in Hanoi

The campaign themed “Strengthening the effects, efficiency of the implementation of laws to ensure traffic safety and order” aims to reach goals of reducing up to 10% of traffic cases, and number of casualties as well as traffic congestion in Hanoi, HCMC and other main urban areas across the country.



Speaking at the ceremony, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Chairman of the National Committee for Traffic Safety asked related agencies and units to enhance road safety education and build a traffic safety culture, impose strict penalties for traffic violators to raise people’ awareness about traffic safety.

The number of road traffic accidents sharply fell in recent 10 years with the number of fatalities less than 7,000, reported the National Committee for Traffic Safety.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh