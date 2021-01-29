Train, air tickets still available due to recent Covid-19 pandemic outbreak

The Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company said that up to now, the train tickets on peak days from December 24 to 28 of the lunar calendar are temporarily out of stock; however, there have been also returned tickets on online booking system so many passengers can still buy train tickets.



Meanwhile, the Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company sold out around 60 percent of train seats. In order to encourage people to trave by the train, the company has just decided to launch additional 15 percent discount of the fare.



As for aviation sector, air tickets for HCMC- Hanoi route and vice versa are available at nighttime on the peak days.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak on January 28, the sale of Tet tickets slowed down, many passengers have concerned about refund and cancellation procedures in case of the pandemic is getting more and more complicated.





By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong