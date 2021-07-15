Transport businesses need to plan backup drivers during social distancing period

Drivers are waiting for their turn at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Hai Phong.

In case of the time of traveling or goods unloading exceeds the validity of the Covid-19 negative test record, transport businesses can use backup drivers, collaborate with their peers in localities to mobilize other drivers, require drivers to perform Covid-19 testing at local medical facilities following relevant regulations.

Accordingly, local transportation firms are assigned to build appropriate plans on cargo transport to and from or through localities under lockdown, social distancing and other pandemic-hit areas, arrange sufficient drivers as well as provide valid Covid-19 negative test certificates.As for the vehicles granted with identity verifications by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam required businesses to print A4-size identity verifications and stick them on the two sides of the vehicles to be easily inspected, limit contacts and prevent the spread of coronavirus.Besides that, the Departments of Transport needs to strictly handle violations according to Covid-19 prevention and control regulations.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Huyen Huong