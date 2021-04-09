Transport Ministry fails to meet disbursement plan of public investment capital

(Illustrative photo:VEC)



Information from the Ministry of Transport showed that VND39,000 billion (nearly US$1.7 billion) out of VND42,995 billion (nearly US$1.9 billion) of the planned capital for 2021 assigned by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Transport has been allocated, accounting for 91 percent. The remaining VND4,000 billion (US$173 million) is waiting for investors to complete procedures for the handover according to the regulations.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and the problem of building materials for some expressway projects are the main causes of the issue.To solve the problem, the MoT's leaders have directly worked with localities where the North-South expressway project runs through, to propose increase in materials supply for project construction. Besides, the Ministry of Transport is closely monitoring the disbursement rate of main investors, project management boards for this month’s statistics.

By- Translated by Huyen Huong