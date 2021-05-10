Transport Ministry to speed up key transport projects

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)



Particularly, the key projects include the Long Thanh International Airport, the T3 terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport, components of the North-South Expressway project in the period of 2017-2020, the My Thuan – Can Tho expressway and other projects.

Besides that, the Government also assigned the MoT to prioritize the sub-projects of the North-South Expressway in the period of 2021 – 2025 like Can Tho – Ca Mau expressway, Can Tho – Chau Doc expressway, expressways linking the South Central region up to the Central Highlands and Northwestern regions.

In addition, the ministry has been asked to coordinate with relevant localities to build the HCMC’s ring roads No.3 and No. 4, the ring roads No. 4, No. 5 of the capital city of Hanoi with the national budget and other financial sources, especially the public private partnership form.







