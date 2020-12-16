Transport sector targets cashless transactions by 2030

The program will be rolled out in the sector from now till 2025, with a vision toward 2030.



By 2025, the sector expects to form its own database, and the settlement of all administrative procedures under the management of the ministry will be monitored via the public service portal and one-stop-shop system.

The sector also aims to automate procedures relating to registration, check-up and supervision of businesses, vehicles and drivers.

By that time, the intelligent transportation system (ITS) will be installed on all expressways. Meanwhile, the electronic toll collection (ETC) system will be implemented at all toll collection points nationwide.

By 2030, the sector will continue to perfect the database and roll out the smart transport system across the country.

Transport infrastructure in road, railway, navigation, aviation and internal waterway will be connected synchronously.