Tree-planting campaigns kicked off simultaneously across country

Addressing at the launching ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the capital Chu Ngoc Anh said that Hanoi completed the project on planting one million trees two years before schedule and scattered an extra of 600,000 plants in over 250 streets in the city.



On the same day, the annual Tet tree-planting campaign and the Youth Month movement were kicked off in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang.

On this occasion, the Central Committee of the Ho chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) started the construction of a cultural communal house of the Lo Lo ethnic group in Bao Lac District, rebuilding a memorial stilt house dedicated young communist martyr Kim Dong in Na Ma village in Ha Quang District’s Truong Ha Commune; and planted and offered 10,000 trees in Truong Ha Commune.

The two movements have been also launched in the south central coastal province of Binh Dinh. At the opening ceremony of campaigns, attendees and delegates planted trees along the embankment of the Kon River, and in Nhon Phuc Commune’s Culture and Sport Area, Nhon Phuc Martyr Cemetery, schools in An Nhon Town.

The provincial Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union handed over 42 presents to its members and young people who start military services in this year.

After the launching ceremony, the province began the project on planting 5,000 trees in culture and sport areas, rural roads, schools and building 900 “Youth flower streets” and 90 “Youth gardens” across the province, said Secretary of the provincial Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, Ha Duy Trung.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh