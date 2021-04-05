Tri An Lake faces pollution challenge

The pollution was due to wastewater from livestock breeding and dairy production, from the neighboring residential areas.

The water quality at Gia Tan stream is always under a condition of organic pollution.Tri An Lake is an artificial lake on the Dong Nai River in Dong Nai Province’s four districts of Vinh Cuu, Dinh Quan, Thong Nhat and Trang Bom which plays an important role in storing water to provide and regulate drinking water for millions of people living in the downstream areas, including Ho Chi Minh City.

By Tien Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong