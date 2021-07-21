Truck drivers still asked to display Covid-19 test result in Mekong Delta

As reported by truck driver Phan Van Ngo from Satra Can Tho, during his trip to transport essential goods from Ho Chi Minh City to Can Tho City and then to Satra stores here, he had to display his negative Covid-19 test result at all checkpoints.

Sharing the same story is truck driver Le Van Y from Chau Thanh District of Tien Giang Province. He stated that each time his truck passes Tan Tuc Checkpoint in Long An Province, he needs to show his test result to the staff on duty there, along with a certification of the local authorities about his personal information, goods sources, and delivery locations.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Le Anh Tuan, Head of the Road Traffic Police under the Tien Giang Province Department of Public Security, functional agencies at present do not require a Covid-19 quick test result from truck drivers within a province. However, inter-provincial truck drivers must show their valid test result and other necessary documents at checkpoints.

When there is no quick test booth at a checkpoint to serve any drivers in need like at Than Cuu Nghia Checkpoint on HCMC-Trung Luong Expressway, these people have to visit the nearest medical institute for a Covid-19 quick test.

As stated by Deputy Director of Soc Trang Province Transport Department, his province asks for a negative Covid-19 test result from truck drivers travelling within the area as well as on inter-provincial trips because of the complexity of the latest Covid-19 outbreak in the Southern regions. That leads to these drivers being susceptible to Covid-19 infections.

By Tuan Quang, Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Vien Hong