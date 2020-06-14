Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway Project reaches nearly half of progress

In order to create transportation connectivity, the project investors proposed solutions to implement the My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway Project, linking Ho Chi Minh City to Can Tho through the expressway route in 2021 and putting into exploitation in the next two years.



Accordingly, the project investors proposed the project’s adjustment and expansion under BOT form which the People’s Committee of Tien Giang Province was the competent state agency to add the sub-project to the whole expressway.



My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway Project is invested around VND2.4 trillion (around US$103 million), of which around 50 percent from the state capital and the rest from investors and other capital sources.

Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway Project with a total length of 51.1 kilometers is one of major routes and plays an important role in connecting the Mekong Delta region with Ho Chi Minh City and the southern key economic region.









By Phan Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong