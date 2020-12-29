Trung Luong- My Thuan Expressway put into experimental operation

General Director of the BOT Trung Luong- My Thuan Joint Stock Company Mr. Nguyen Tan Dong informed that thanks to the great efforts of the Ministry of Transport, the People’s Committee of Tien Giang Province together with investors, enterprises, contractors, relevant departments and banks, etc, the expressway project was put into experimental operation before December 31, 2021 and would be likely to be exploited in 2021.As plan, buses under 16 seats and trucks weighing less than 2.5 tons will be allowed to operate on one side of the expressway from Trung Luong to My Thuan linking to Ho Chi Minh City- Trung Luong Expressway five days before Lunar New Year 2021. The other side will be operated five days after Tet. Afterward the entire route will be shut down for construction units to continue working and complete the project as per schedule in 2021.The expressway is expected to reduce traffic jams on National Highway 1, passing through Tien Giang Province during peak days of the Lunar New Year.

By Huynh Loi- Translated by Huyen Huong