Twenty-two outstanding young families nationwide honored

The event was organized to praise outstanding young families which uphold and protect the traditional values of Vietnamese families helping to raise public awareness of the roles and responsibilities of each family towards society development.



All 22 young families are the married-couple families less than 35 years old who actively participate in social works and make efforts to overcome daily difficulties to build happy and wealthy lives.

At the ceremony, these married-couple families received certificates of merit, medals and valuable gifts.

Prior to the ceremony, these couples had been lauded by Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh at a meeting as well as paid a visit President Ho Chi Minh monument and took part in “Team bulding for happy families”…







By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan