Two families of endangered langurs found in Quang Nam

A report on the existence of the CR gray-shanked douc langurs population in the area was released recently after a six-month survey by the Centre of Biodiversity Conservation, GreenViet.



Director of GreenViet, Tran Huu Vy, said the new families of the gray-shanked douc langurs were found in the expanded mountains outside of the Do Mountain – home to the most crowded population of the langurs – increasing the number of the CR primates to eight families with a total of 60 individuals from 2018.

He said the survey had been done on six other mountains – Rom, Duong Choi, Na Lam, Bang Truc, Ba and Giang Thom – 500m away from the centre of six families with 50 of the gray-shanked douc langurs at the Do Mountain.

He said the result strongly confirmed that the population of the CR primate’s species has been well protected and grown, but it has not yet identified reproduction among the new families.

The new families of the langurs were found living in two mountains of Na Lam and Bang Truc, he added.

Biologists from GreenViet also reported that 323 flora and fauna species, of which 11 species were listed as endangered in Vietnam’s Red Book.

However, biologists also warned the provincial people’s committee and rangers on the dangers including fire, snares at log farms, honeybee and orchid exploitation in the 120ha forest and log farms. The human activities among local farmers would badly impact the langurs in the area in the coming years.

GreenViet has been co-operating with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)-Vietnam and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded Green Annamites Project in promoting protection and conservation of the langurs.

Quang Nam province had been seeking a fund of 4.4 million USD to restore a 120ha area as a safe habitat for the gray-shanked douc langurs.

According to Frankfurt Zoological Society, some 1,000 gray-shanked doucs have been found in forests of Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Kon Tum and Gia Lai.

The gray-shanked douc langur is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list as one of the world’s 25 critically endangered primates.

The primates can only be seen in Vietnam.