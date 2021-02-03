  1. National

Two more container terminals to be built in Hai Phong City

The Hai Phong Port Joint-Stock Company informed that the project of container terminals 3 and 4 at the Lach Huyen International Gateway Port in Hai Phong City is under the phase of preparation for construction at the end of 2021. 

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

According to the construction investment policy approved by the Vietnamese Prime Minister, the container terminals are designed with a length of 750- meter main berth, 150-meter barge berth and capacity of 1-1.1 million TEU. 

The container terminal 3 is expected to be put into exploitation from 2023 and the whole project will be completed in 2025.

The project has a total investment capital of more than VND6.9 trillion (US$299 million), of which more than VND3,1 trillion (US$134 million) is funded by enterprises and the remaining amount is from loans from credit institutions and banks. 

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

