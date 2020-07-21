Two people killed in torrential rain, flash flood in North region

According to the National Steering Board for Disaster Prevention non-stop rains also caused losses. Flood as high as one meter submerged residential and cascading soil and rock closed the roads in the province.

Moreover, the disaster has totally paralyzed the Thai An hydropower plant.

Worse, two inhabitants in Nhung village in Ha Giang Province were buried and one was injured due to cascading soil and rocks.

Meteorologists forecast that the Northern region will have torrential rains up to 150mm on July 21 and 22. Water level in the upper reaches of Lo river is expected to exceed the third-stage warning level while in the downstream it is expected to near the first-warning level. Northern provinces of Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Yen Bai , Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Cao Bang, Bac Kan are forecast to suffer flash flood, landslides and inundation.

Therefore, the Steering Board prosed the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to keep an eye on weather development and flash flood, landslides to inform people. The Ministry of Industry and Trade should ensure operation of hydropower dams to prevent possible incidents.

The Ministry of Transport was assigned to control traffic in roads.

The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Public Security should mobilize forces to be ready for rescue task and minimize consequence of the disaster according to local administrations.

