Two sub-projects of North-South Expressway not have enough investors

Particularly, the Project Management Board No.6 has not received any bid files from investors of the Nghi Son - Dien Chau expressway project.



Regarding the National Highway No.45 - Nghi Son expressway project, only one investor submitted the bid document to the Project Management Board No.2.



According to the Ministry of Transport, the expiration of the deadline for bidding extension, but there are not enough investors submitting their bids (from two investors according to regulations of the National Assembly and Government.



Previously, on October 2, the Project Management Boards opened bids to select investors for five sub-projects of the North-South Expressway in the East. As a result, there were only three sub-projects having from two investors submitted bidding documents, including Dien Chau - Bai Vot (two investors), Nha Trang - Cam Lam ( two investors) and Cam Lam - Vinh Hao (three investors).



The two rest projects do not have any investor submitted bids, including The National Highway No.45 - Nghi Son and Nghi Son -Dien Chau.



Amid the situation, the Ministry of Transport approved to extend the bidding closing time for these two projects until 2:30 PM of October 12.



The Nghi Son - Dien Chau section has 50 kilometers length passing through two provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An with a total investment capital of the project for the technical design worth VND7,371 billion (US$318 million). Of which, the capital from the investors is VND4,821 billion (US$208 million) and the State's support capital is VND2,550 billion (US$110 million).



The National Highway No.45 - Nghi Son project has a length of 43 kilometers with its total investment of about VND6,333 billion (US$273 million). Of which, the State's capital support is about VND2,033 billion (US$87.6 million), the rest comes from the capital of investors.









By Minh Anh – Translated by Huyen Huong