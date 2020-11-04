UK donates GBP500,000 to support flood victims in central region

According to the UK Embassy in Vietnam, the donation is part of the 1-million-GBP aid package for Vietnam and the Philippines - the country has also been hit hard by recent storms.



The aid will be transferred to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies through the British Red Cross, helping to provide more accommodations, clean water and food, and support livelihoods for about 160,000 people affected by natural disasters in Vietnam.



Speaking at the ceremony to announce the aid package, Minister for Asia at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Nigel Adams said the aid is expected to contribute to providing food, clean water and safe shelters for those in need most, while assisting the two nations in recovering from effects of catastrophic natural disasters.



UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward has expressed his sympathies over losses of lives and assets caused by storms in Vietnam’s central region recently.



The aid will contribute to efforts of the Vietnamese Government and localities in supporting communities affected by the natural disasters, he said.



Recently, Vietnam has been hit by four super typhoons that cause floods, landslides, and devastate infrastructure in the central region. The lives of more than 1.3 million people in the region are seriously affected, while nearly 300,000 houses were flooded and damaged.