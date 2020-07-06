UK supports Vietnam in sustainable energy development

The foreign company has currently more than 720 rooftop solar projects with a total value of VND44,000 billion (US$1.9 billion), contributing to increasing solar power capacity across the country.



Shire Oak International is one of the UK clean energy developers in Vietnam, contributing to supporting the Vietnamese Government to achieve the goal in which 20 percent of the country's electricity production will come from renewable energy by 2030 including 12 GW of solar power capacity.



The British ambassador shared that sustainable energy development is one of the important cooperation field between the United Kingdom and Vietnam.



Vietnam has achieved significant renewable energy development since 2019, ready to become a future leader in Southeast Asia in the current transition to sustainable energy.

The British businesses in Vietnam, for example, Shire Oak International Company pledged to support Vietnam in climate change fight and goals of green energy development.









By Ha Van- Translated by Huyen Huong