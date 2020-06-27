UN Security Council adopts Vietnamese-compiled resolution

In its capacity as the Chair of the UNSC’s Informal Working Group on International Tribunals, Vietnam compiled and chaired the negotiations of the resolution.



Resolution 2529 acknowledged operation outcomes of the mechanism in 2018 and 2019, focusing on gender equality, geographical balance among the mechanism’s staff, and expenditure cuts.

It asked the mechanism to continue building a clear and centralised roadmap on the settlement of cases and judgement enforcement, and called on relevant countries to cooperate with and support the mechanism.

Under the resolution, Serge Brammertz was reappointed as the prosecutor of the IRMCT from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022.

Many UNSC member countries lauded Vietnam’s coordination and management role in the negotiation work.

Established in 2010, the mechanism is mandated to perform a number of essential functions previously carried out by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.

The UNSC reviews the operation of the mechanism every six months.