  1. National

Unemployment insurance applicants increase sharply in Dong Nai

SGGP
From the beginning of 2020 up to now, more than 43,000 workers in Dong Nai Province have registered for unemployment insurance, an increase of 30 percent over the same period in 2019.

Unemployment insurance applicants increase sharply in Dong Nai

In July, more than 7,000 workers completed procedures to apply for unemployment benefits.

According to the Employment Services Center of Dong Nai Province, the number of workers applying for unemployment benefits in the rest of the year is expected to increase higher than the first months of the year.

By Tien Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more