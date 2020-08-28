Unemployment insurance applicants increase sharply in Dong Nai

In July, more than 7,000 workers completed procedures to apply for unemployment benefits.
According to the Employment Services Center of Dong Nai Province, the number of workers applying for unemployment benefits in the rest of the year is expected to increase higher than the first months of the year.
