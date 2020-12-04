Upgrade project of National Highway 19 to start work in first quarter of 2021





It is expected that the contractor selection for the first bidding packages would be completed at the beginning of the first quarter of 2021 to start construction.The 247-kilometer long project has a total investment capital of VND3,654 billion (nearly US$159 million) from official development assistance (ODA) flows of the World Bank (WB) and domestic reciprocal capital.This is the vital traffic route connecting the East West corridors, running from the Central Highlands region through National Highway No.1 to the Central coastal provinces and cities.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Huyen Huong