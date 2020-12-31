Urban railway operation listed in top 10 outstanding events of Hanoi

Among the events, many key transport projects have been completed and put into exploitation. Of these, the Ministry of Transport worked closely with relevant sides to put Cat Linh - Ha Dong urban railway project into operation.

Other outstanding events comprise handling violations at 8B Le Truc building; creating radical changes in waste management, collection and treatment and transportation at the Nam Son solid waste treatment complex; the successful organization of the Party Congress at all levels and the 17th Congress of the Hanoi Party Committee in the term of 2020-2025 and the effective implementation of the dual goal: both preventing, fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and economic development and ensuring social security.



Along with the above-mentioned events, the municipal government honored successfully held activities to mark the country and capital city’s major holidays, the National Assembly’s approval for a resolution on piloting a range of specific financial budget mechanisms and policies for the capital city, implementing the resolution on piloting the urban administration model, successfully organizing the Hanoi 2020 – Investment and Development Cooperation Conference in a special context, comprehensive and outstanding results in agricultural and new rural area development.



