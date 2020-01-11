US Embassy hosts blood donation campaign

As many as 269 people registered to donate their blood at the annual event, the eighth of its kind.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief of Mission Caryn McClelland said as the US and Vietnam celebrate the 25 years of the normalisation of their bilateral diplomatic relations this year, the event manifests the countries’ commitment to the construction of long-standing people-to-people exchanges at all levels.

Medical officer at the US Embassy Shawn Lockett noted that the blood donation campaign also helps raise public awareness of the significance of maintaining a stable amount of blood in reserve as well as voluntary blood donors.

The number of voluntary donors has enjoyed constant increase since the first event held in 2012, he added.

