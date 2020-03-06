US naval ships arrive in Da Nang

The US delegation was led by Admiral John C.Aquilino, commander of the US Pacific Fleet, and US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink.



After the welcome ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ho Ky Minh co-chaired a press conference with Admiral John C. Aquilino.



Minh said local authorities and people warmly welcome the visit by the US naval ships, which is a practical activity to celebrate the 25-year diplomatic relations and promote the bilateral comprehensive partnership between the two countries.



Admiral John C.Aquilino expressed thanks to the city for the warm welcome, especially in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic spreading all over the world.



During the visit, which will last until March 9, the US delegation will participate in community activities such as cultural and sport exchanges, and share their expertise and experience in response to incidents, disasters and diseases. They will also visit popular tourism destinations in the city.



The same day, the commanders of the US naval ships paid a courtesy visit to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Huynh Duc Tho.



USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) is the second US Navy aircraft carrier to visit Da Nang over the past three years, after the USS Carl Vinson in March 2018.

