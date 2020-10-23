US sends condolences to Linfa storm victims

The US Department of State said in its press release on October 22 that the US Government stands ready to assist Vietnam in easing the damage caused by the floods, and expressed its deepest sympathies to all affected by this tragedy, including the many thousands who were displaced.



Earlier, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) affirmed immediate assistance worth US$200,000 to support efforts to respond to severe flooding in Vietnam and Cambodia.



USAID is working with the Vietnam Red Cross Society to provide emergency assistance to people affected by the flooding.



In addition, it provides long-term funding for programmes that reduce the risk and impact of disasters throughout Southeast Asia. Through these investments, USAID’s partners have remained on the front lines in responding to the impact of severe weather in Vietnam and Cambodia during this year’s active typhoon season.