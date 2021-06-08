US$1.2 million relief package proposed for Vietnamese workers, businesses

Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Fatherland Front in HCMC presenting gift aids to households affected by Covid-19 in April 2020. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs therefore has proposed specific support policies to the Government as follows:

The first is to reduce the amount employers have to contribute to the labor accident and occupational disease insurance fund, part of their employees’ compulsory social insurance, expectedly by US$161 million over 12 months.

The HCMC Confederation of Labor presenting gift aids to unprivileged workers

Second, if an employer is affected by Covid-19 leading to a reduction of 15 percent of employees participating in social insurance or more compared to April 2021, the employees and employer are entitled to temporarily stop paying social insurance to the retirement and survivorship fund within 6 months from the time they apply for this policy. It is expected that 44,000 businesses and 1.55 million employees will be eligible for application for a total of some US$495 million.

The third is offering workers tuition fees to get vocational training over a maximum of 6 months with a total budget of US$130,677.

The fourth is a policy to support 200,000 workers whose labor contracts are suspended or those taking unpaid leave or laid off but not eligible for unemployment benefits. Each worker is to receive about US$80, and female workers pregnant or raising a child under 6 years old are to get an additional US$43.6.

The fifth policy aims to support 30,000 sole proprietorships with US$87 per month each, amounting to a total budget of about US$26 million.

The sixth is a policy to support about 42,000 child Covid-19 patients going through treatment or in concentrated quarantine. The rural Bac Ninh, Bac Giang and Dien Bien provinces are expected to get an emergency support fund of US$43,617 to cover the cost of meals and essentials for child patients of Covid-19.