US$127.3 million wind power plant breaks ground in Ca Mau

The groundbreaking ceremony of  the US$127.3 million wind power plant's first phase in Dam Doi District in the Mekong delta province of Ca Mau took place yesterday.

A wind power plant supplies electricity in Ca Mau (Photo: SGGP)

A wind power plant supplies electricity in Ca Mau (Photo: SGGP)

The plant with a total capacity of 25MW will be constructed in 16 months and expected to produce electricity in the third quarter of 2021.
The plant investor, the Ca Mau Renewable Energy Company, was given the green light of building the plant in June, 2018.
At the ceremony, Chairman of Ca mau People’s Committee Nguyen Tien Hai said that the Government has encouraged all walks of life to join hand in exploiting renewable energy resources generally and wind and solar power particularly to diversify electricity supplies with the aim to ensure energy security and protect environment.

By NGOC CHANH - Translated by UYEN PHUONG

Tags:

Other news

See more