US$34.5 billion contributed to new rural program in disadvantaged provinces

The Ministry reported this at a conference to review task result and orientation for the new 2021-2025 period in the Northern Province of Yen Bai yesterday.



Minister of Agriculture and Rural development Nguyen Xuan Cuong said that just 15 communes in the northern provinces of Dien Bien, Lao Cai, Bac Kan and the Central Province of Nghe An in the national target program on building new-style rural areas.

It is scheduled that around 25 percent of villages will be recognized new -style rural areas at the end of 2020. Of 64 poor districts in underprivileged provinces, just 8 of them escaped extreme poverty and 14 other districts out of 30 enjoyed the preferential policies as per the government’s resolution 30a to develop.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung proposed to continue supporting these disadvantaged to speed up the national target program on building new-style rural areas in a bid to narrow the gap in living condition and income between areas countrywide in the 2021-2025 period.

He requested to keep and maintain traditions and culture of ethnic minorities as well as take heed of security order in the rural district alongside socio-economic growth in these special areas.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan