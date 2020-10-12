According to the province’s the Project Management Board No.2, the project investor, the road with the length of 28.5 kilometer totally costs VND1,200 billion (US$51.7 million ).



The road is considered as a significant path connecting Soc Trang Town to the province’s shrimp – rice basket.

Additionally, the road helps link embankments preventing salinity, serve defense and security and assist boats in coastal area Tran De. The road also connects with Soc Trang port, Nam Song Huong National Highway and the National Highway No.1 forming an important traffic axis contributing to the province’s socio-economic growth.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee in Soc Trang Province Lam Hoang Nghiep said the opening of the road facilitates investment appeal as well as serves residents’ travelling and transportation of commodities especially shrimp and rice from districts My Xuyen, Tran De, and Vinh Chau Town.

The path is hoped to push up the province’s economic re-structuring and growth as well as achieve the national program on building new-style rural areas.

By Tuan Quang - Translated by Dan Thuy