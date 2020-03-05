Under the decision, the Urban Sanitation Company will treat daily waste in landfills in the province around 200,000 tons.



Specifically, the Urban Sanitation Company will collect waste in Tam Ky and Dien Ban towns, districts Nui Thanh Thanh, Tien Phuoc, Thang Binh, Que Son, Phu Ninh , Hiep Duc and Duy Xuyen and treat waste in landfills Tam Nghia, Tam Xuan 2 in Nui Thanh District , Dai Hiep in Dai Loc District.

The company must apply advanced technology in treating waste to meet environmental requirements, said the People’s Committee.

Lately, residents in Phu Quy village in Dai Loc District of the Central Province of Quang Nam have been hit hardest by the terrible stink from the Dai Hiep landfill. Angrily, they set up barriers and tents around the waste complex, preventing garbage trucks from entering.

Deputy Chairman of People’s Committee of Dai Hiep Commune Nguyen Thanh Tinh said that while waiting for the construction of Dai Nghia incineration plant to replace Dai Hiep landfill, waste will be dumped in the Dai Hiep landfill and expanded areas till June 30, 2021.

According to a document signed by Quang Nam People’s Committee Chairman Le Tri Thanh, all agencies must work closely with local administrations in protecting environment.

Above all, Dai Loc District People’s Committee must be quick to find a place for building Dai Nghia incineration plant.

By Ngoc Phuc - Translated by Uyen Phuong