Moreover, the city planned a backup amount of VND500 billion.



Before, the Department of Health in Da Nang proposed a sum of VND51.8 billion for buy medical equipment. After considering the complicated development of the virus, the Department estimated that the city needs over VND201 billion.

People’s Committee suggested the People’s Council to take VND 511.9 billion from the city’s state budget for the fight of coronavirus including purchase of medical equipment.

People’s Committee proposed to provide allowance to medical workers who directly battle the virus.

Participants agreed to approve the package for buying medical equipment and for the fight of virus.





By Nguyen Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan