US$87 million bonded petroleum depot project put down in Van Phong EZ

This morning, Head of the Van Phong Economic Zone Management Authority Hoang Dinh Phi announced the Khanh Hoa People’s Committee decided to put aside the bonded petroleum warehouse project in the economic zone.



Beforehand, Nam Song Hau Petroleum Trading and Bonded Warehouse, which is a member company of Nam Song Hau Trading Investing Petroleum, sent a proposal to Khanh Hoa People’s Committee and the Van Phong Economic Zone Management Authority to implement the project

According to the proposal, the company will build a bonded petroleum warehouse covering an area of 100 hectares. The project combines a bonded petroleum warehouse with the capacity of 150,000 cubic meters and a general goods warehouse with the capacity of one million tons a year that can receive ships of up to 150,000 tons.

Mr. Phi said the People’s Committee in Khanh Hoa has required the Van Phong Economic Zone Management Authority and related competent agencies to consider the project.

However, the Van Phong Economic Zone Management Authority fretted that the project would impact on residents’ health because it is located in the area nearby residential blocks. Consequently, it refused the project proposal.

The Van Phong Economic Zone was established in 2006, under an order by the Prime Minister. Spanning 150,000 hectares in Van Ninh District and Ninh Hoa Town, the zone is expected to become a multi-economic zone, with the international container transshipment port playing the key role.

By Van Phong - Translated by Anh Quan