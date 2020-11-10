  1. National

US$88.2 million proposed for national highways maintenance in 2021

The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) has proposed an expense of around VND2,057 billion (nearly US$88.2 million) for maintenance of 22,403 kilometers of national highways and three expressways invested by the State in 2021.

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

According to DRVN, frequent funding for the maintenance of some routes needs to be promptly performed, especially for the expressways invested by the State as per the requirement of quality maintenance in every circumstance.

In addition, the special-class and first-class bridge projects such as My Thuan, Can Tho, Kien, Bai Chay need to be arranged enough funds for the management and frequent maintenance.

All the maintenance bidding packages for roads would be implemented under invitation to tenders on the national bidding network system.


 

