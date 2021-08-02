Utilities price to be reduced for consumers due to Covid-19

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



The total reduction this time is estimated at VND2.5 trillion (nearly US$109 million).

This period included, EVN has carried out four price reduction phases during 2020 and 2021 with the total amount adding to VND16.3 trillion (US$710 million).The EVN's move is made under the Government's Resolution No. 83/NQ-CP issued on July 31 on a plan to reduce electricity prices (phase 4) for customers affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.In addition, the Government also agreed to reduce 100 percent of electricity bills for designated concentrated quarantine facilities including military barracks, military schools, and other facilities designated by authorised state agencies.On August 1, the Government Office issued a document on Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai's instruction regarding the reduction of clean water and telecommunications fees for consumers affected by the pandemic.