VBS presents six ventilators to support HCMC against Covid-19

On behalf of the Party, Government and People of HCMC, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le expressed her thanks to the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), Buddhist dignitaries and followers for joining hands with the city in the fight against coronavirus and the protection of people's health.



On the same day, director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan said that the city plans to offer gifts worth VND2.5 million, VND1.5 million and VND1 million of each in each categories to 74,600 citizens under preferential treatment on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27).



Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Executive Council presents HCMC six multi-function ventilators .



By Hoai Nam, Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh