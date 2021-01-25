  1. National

VEC to strengthen inspection to repair downgraded expressways

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has just requested the Vietnam Expressway Development Investment Corporation (VEC) to strengthen inspection in expressways managed by the company, thereby discovering downgraded sections and handling illegal pick-up or drop-off locations along the expressways to ensure traffic safety in the Lunar New Year when the traffic volume will highly increase.

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

Currently, five expressways of Cau Gie- Ninh Binh, Noi Bai- Lao Cai, Da Nang- Quang Ngai, Ben Luc- Long Thanh and Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh- Dau Giay are under management of VEC. 

During inspection process, functional agencies have discovered damage, racked and delved road surfaces, blurred signboards, road marking paints and road signal systems causing unsafe for people and vehicles, especially those travelling on Noi Bai - Lao Cai expressway.

