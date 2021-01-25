VEC to strengthen inspection to repair downgraded expressways

Currently, five expressways of Cau Gie- Ninh Binh, Noi Bai- Lao Cai, Da Nang- Quang Ngai, Ben Luc- Long Thanh and Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh- Dau Giay are under management of VEC.
During inspection process, functional agencies have discovered damage, racked and delved road surfaces, blurred signboards, road marking paints and road signal systems causing unsafe for people and vehicles, especially those travelling on Noi Bai - Lao Cai expressway.
During inspection process, functional agencies have discovered damage, racked and delved road surfaces, blurred signboards, road marking paints and road signal systems causing unsafe for people and vehicles, especially those travelling on Noi Bai - Lao Cai expressway.