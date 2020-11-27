Veterans given nearly US$1.2 million to do business

Since the third quarter of 2013, veterans association at all levels and the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies have provide loans of nearly VND28 billion for 956 veteran members, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans Association Nguyen Van Chuong said at the conference to review the project “Supporting veterans to conduct their business.



The loans have assisted nearly 1,000 veteran families which started up in businesses and economic development projects in agriculture, handicrafts, trade, and services. Many veteran families escaped poverty becoming wealth; hence, they have offered employment to locals.

By Hoai Nam - Translated by Dan Thuy