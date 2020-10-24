  1. National

VFF, Head coach Park Hang-seo donate over US$13,000 to flood victims

SGGP
General Secretary of Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Le Hoai Anh and VFF General Secretariat, representatives of VFF Labor Union and Head coach Park Hang-seo yesterday arrived in the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front to send VND239,945,238 (over US$10,000) and US$3,000 to the flood-hit households in the Central region.

VFF, Head coach Park Hang-seo donate over US$13,000 to flood victims

VFF, Head coach Park Hang-seo donate over US$13,000 to flood victims

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Mr. Phung Khanh Tai expressed his thankfulness and welcomed the contributions of VFF and Korean Coach Park Hang-seo.

VFF, Head coach Park Hang-seo donate over US$13,000 to flood victims ảnh 1 A fundraising match for flood victims
Recently, there have been many practical activities from Vietnamese football players such as Van Toan, Quang Hai, Tien Linh, Van Quyet, Hung Dung, etc towards flood-hit provinces and cities via their donations and fundraising matches. 
Previously, VFF called for clubs and organizing board of matches at LS V-League and the 2020 Vietnamese National Football First League to hold a fundraising campaign and a ceremony to commemorate the hapless victims from the floods and landslides. 

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more