VFF, Head coach Park Hang-seo donate over US$13,000 to flood victims

A fundraising match for flood victims

Recently, there have been many practical activities from Vietnamese football players such as Van Toan, Quang Hai, Tien Linh, Van Quyet, Hung Dung, etc towards flood-hit provinces and cities via their donations and fundraising matches.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Mr. Phung Khanh Tai expressed his thankfulness and welcomed the contributions of VFF and Korean Coach Park Hang-seo.Previously, VFF called for clubs and organizing board of matches at LS V-League and the 2020 Vietnamese National Football First League to hold a fundraising campaign and a ceremony to commemorate the hapless victims from the floods and landslides.

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong