Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA) The Party leader was addressing the VFF national conference on August 16 to launch the action plans of the front and member organisation to implement the 13th National Party Congress’ Resolution.



He asked the VFF and its member organisations to strengthen communications and education work, while protecting the ideological foundation of the Party through preventing and defeating “peaceful evolution” plots by hostile forces, and fighting wrongful, reactionary and politically opportunist arguments and ideas.

The Party chief said that the front and its member organisations should pay more attention to developing the worker class in both number and quality, while promoting the role of farmers and building the contingent of intellectuals and boosting the growth of entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, it is necessary to strengthen education of the youth on revolutionary ideology, ethics and cultured lifestyle, enhance the quality of female human resources, promote the socio-political supportive spirit of war veterans and retired police officers, and optimise the experience of senior citizens, he stressed.

He also underlined the need to pay greater attention to the unique characteristics of each ethnic minority group-inhabited area, while continuing to encourage and gather religious organisations, dignitaries and followers, supporting Vietnamese community abroad, improving the efficiency of citizen protection work, and maintaining national cultural identity.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong asked the VFF and member organisations as well as people from all walks of life to unite and engage in Covid-19 prevention and control.

The Party leader expressed hope that the VFF and member organisations will effectively implement their action plans to realise the 13th National Party Congress, thus fostering the close bonds between the people and the Party and the administration.